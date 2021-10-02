Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

