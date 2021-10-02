CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

