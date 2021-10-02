CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.