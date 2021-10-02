CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,220 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 124.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of BB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

