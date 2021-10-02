CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 388 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $217.02 and a one year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

