Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.25. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 172,830 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

