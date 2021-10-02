Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

