Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $47,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

