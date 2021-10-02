Cipher Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,927.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Cipher has a market cap of $140,133.51 and $2,927.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00683952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.65 or 0.01006151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

