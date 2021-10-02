Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Cap of $67,770.45

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $67,770.45 and $17.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.