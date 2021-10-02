Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $67,869.63

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $67,869.63 and approximately $17.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

