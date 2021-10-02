Citigroup Inc. Acquires 22,841 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

