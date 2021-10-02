Citigroup Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

MGY opened at $18.44 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

