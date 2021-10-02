Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 406.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

