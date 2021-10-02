Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,543 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter.

EIDO opened at $21.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

