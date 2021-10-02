City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,300 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 452,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 198,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,706. The firm has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

