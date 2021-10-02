Civitas Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Civitas has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $83,214.82 and $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00020457 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001483 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,266,724 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

