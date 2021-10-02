CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 97.1% in September

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

CHKGF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 116,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

