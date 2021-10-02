Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CLZNY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Get Clariant alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.