Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 50.3% in September

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

