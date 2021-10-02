CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and $6,013.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00022157 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,704,902 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

