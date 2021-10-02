Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Plans $1.63 Dividend

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.6292 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

CBGPY stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

