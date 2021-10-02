Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,625. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

