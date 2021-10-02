CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of CME Group worth $80,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.31.

CME Group stock opened at $196.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

