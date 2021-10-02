Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 90,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

