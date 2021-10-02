Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $592.65

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.65 ($7.74) and traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.29). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50), with a volume of 8,183 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

