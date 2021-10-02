CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $512,054.44 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. CoinFi has a total market cap of $512,054.44 and approximately $9,441.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.