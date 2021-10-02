Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Colliers International Group worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $562,761,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

CIGI opened at $130.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

