Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.49. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,474,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

