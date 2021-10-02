Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

