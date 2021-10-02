Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 147.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.