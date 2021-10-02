Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.