Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,409 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.