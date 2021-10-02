Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,409 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

