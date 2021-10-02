Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after buying an additional 1,047,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 836,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

