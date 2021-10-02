Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,990,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,193,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,874,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,339,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

