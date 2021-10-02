Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

