Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.32% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.53 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

