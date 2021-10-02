Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $149.68 and a 52-week high of $211.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

