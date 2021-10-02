Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,646 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

