Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,130 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.69 and a 12-month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

