Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.