Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Commvault Systems worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.