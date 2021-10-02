Comparing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theravance Biopharma 3 3 3 0 2.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 140.44%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -71.48% -43.86% -11.73% Theravance Biopharma -411.73% N/A -59.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 1.07 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -8.24 Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 7.61 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -1.77

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Theravance Biopharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

