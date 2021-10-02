Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,140 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. 2,061,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,901. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

