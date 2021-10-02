Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 133,052 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

