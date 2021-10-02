Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,648. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.79 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

