Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. 2,395,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,565. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

