Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,077 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 31,532,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.