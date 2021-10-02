Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,718,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,987,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,297. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

